Atletico Madrid announce signing of Diego Godin replacement

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Porto central defender Felipe on a three-year contract, the club have confirmed.

The Brazilian centre-back is expected to slot right into the heart of the defence as a replacement for Atletico’s legendary defender Diego Godin. The Uruguayan left the club for Serie A giants Inter in this summer transfer window.

🔴⚪ #BienvenidoFelipe 🔴⚪

🛬 Hoy llega a Madrid Felipe, central brasileño procedente del @FCPorto, y mañana firmará su contrato que le vincula con nuestro club para las próximas tres temporadas 🔝

👋🏼 ¡Bienvenido a tu nueva casa! ☺

👉🏼 https://t.co/0Z5JgwWXST#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/DS6eDFkXgn — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 3, 2019

The 30-year-old central defender has joined the club for a reported sum of €20 million. He had joined the Portuguese side in 2016 from Corinthians and went on to make 142 appearances for them. It remains to be seen, however, if he can fill the Godin-sized shoes.