Report: Real Madrid not giving up on Pogba, Coutinho agrees PSG deal

We round up the front and back pages across world football as Wednesday sees the transfer rumour mill crank into gear once again.

Real Madrid refuse to give up on a move for Paul Pogba – and Gareth Bale could be the key to getting a deal done.

Pogba, 26, has been linked with a Manchester United exit, having said last month it could be time for a “new challenge” three years after returning to Old Trafford.

Madrid’s rebuild is well and truly under way with Zinedine Zidane and, linked with a midfielder, the LaLiga giants are continuing to chase Pogba.

TOP STORY – MADRID RETAIN POGBA HOPE

According to AS, Real Madrid have not given up on signing Pogba.

The report says Manchester United have so far refused to negotiate a deal for the France midfielder, but Madrid are still pursuing the World Cup winner.

Bale could be part of a potential deal, however, with Madrid willing to offer United the attacker, according to Marca.

However, Bale has told Madrid he wants to see out the rest of his contract, which runs until 2022, at the Santiago Bernabeu, per AS.

– Antoine Griezmann‘s expected move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona is happening. L’Equipe report Griezmann will make a €120million switch, with Marca saying Barca are preparing to present the France forward next week.

– With Griezmann’s arrival, and potentially that of Neymar too, there are expected to be departures from Camp Nou. Sport report Philippe Coutinho has agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain in the first piece of the puzzle that will lead to Neymar’s return to Barcelona. Sport also say Barca are prepared to listen to offers of at least €50m for defender Samuel Umtiti.

appears set for Manchester, but which half remains to be seen. The Sun reporthad a £70m bid for the defender rejected by Leicester City, whileare also willing to bid that much. Maguire has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave and, unsurprisingly,are looking to land the centre-back on the cheap, prepared to offer £50m, according to The Sun.

– Alexandre Lacazette could be on his way out of Emirates Stadium. The Arsenal forward is a target for Barcelona, according to Yahoo Sport FR, while the Mirror link Lacazette with Atletico Madrid.

– Having fallen down the pecking order at Anfield, Dejan Lovren could be set for a close-season exit. La Gazzetta dello Sport say Lovren’s agent has held talks with AC Milan, with Liverpool apparently wanting €27.9m (£25m) for the centre-back.

– Marko Arnautovic is again linked with a move to China. The West Ham forward has lodged a transfer request after a £19.7m bid from Shanghai SIPG, according to the Mirror, just months after opting against a move to the Chinese Super League.

– After Rafael Benitez left for Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League, Newcastle United have made Belgium boss Roberto Martinez their top target, per The Sun. Martinez has managed in the Premier League with Everton and Wigan Athletic, but Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, Mikel Arteta, also continues to be linked to the vacancy.