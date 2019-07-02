Rumour Has It: Neymar’s father meeting with Barcelona

Reports says Neymar’s father meeting with Barcelona.

Slowly but surely, Neymar’s return to Barcelona appears to be getting closer.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, is heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, two years after his world-record €222million switch to the Ligue 1 giants.

Amid reports of talks between Barca and PSG, steps continue to be taken for a possible return for Neymar.

TOP STORY – NEYMAR’S FATHER MEETING WITH BARCA

Neymar‘s father and his lawyer are set to meet Barcelona representative Andre Cury on Tuesday, according to Esporte Interativo.

The report says Cury, who was involved in Neymar’s sale, will put forward Barca’s point of view.

If those talks go smoothly, Barcelona would only need to seal negotiations with PSG for a deal to be done.