Rumour Has It: Barcelona interested in Messi’s Argentina team-mate Martinez

We round up the front and back pages across Europe as Monday sees the transfer rumour mill crank into gear again.

Lautaro Martinez has impressed at the Copa America and the forward could end up being team-mates with Lionel Messi at more than just international level.

Martinez, 21, has scored in back-to-back games to lead Argentina into a semi-final against rivals and hosts Brazil at the Copa.

The Inter forward seems to have caught the eye of Barcelona, who have enquired about his services.

TOP STORY – BARCELONA LOOKING AT MARTINEZ

According to Radio La Red, Barcelona have contacted Martinez’s agent to express their interest.

A move would see Martinez team up with Messi – who is yet to hit top form at the Copa America – at club level.

But Barca are also linked with moves for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and PSG forward Neymar, so Martinez may just be a back-up option.