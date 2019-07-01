La Liga president reveals why he does not want Barcelona to sign Neymar

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. is heavily linked with a summer move to his former club Barcelona, after he has been reported to be unsettled at Paris Saint Germain. Meanwhile, the President of the La Liga revealed that he would rather not see the player make a return to Spain as he is not a “good example”.

La Liga President Javier Tebas recently spoke in an interview with Onda Cero where he opined that he did not want the Blaugrana to sign him.

“I prefer that Neymar does not return to Barcelona,” he was quoted as saying.

He added: “We always want to bring great players, but in the case of Neymar that behaviour is not good for the competition because, in the end, the news is if the player has done this or that.”

“We have worked a lot in La Liga to maintain the values and we don’t want to change the image.”

Tebas talked up Neymar’s talent, but was unsure whether the 27-year-old set a good example off the pitch.

“He can be a great player, but the behaviour is very important in the values we transmit in the competition. If the example he sets outside the field is not correct, I prefer that he doesn’t return to La Liga because he is not a good example,” he concluded.

The 27-year-old Brazilian left Barcelona in 2017 June for a world-record fee of €220million, also becoming the world’s most expensive player in the process. The 2018-19 season did not go well for the star, whose campaign was plagued by injuries and disciplinary issues that only increased in number by the end of the year.

Quotes via Goal.