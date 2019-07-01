WATCH: Ajax pay emotional one-line tribute to Frenkie de Jong as he leaves the club to join Barcelona

June 30 marked the final day of Frenkie de Jong’s contract with Dutch club AFC Ajax, with the young midfielder all set to leave to Spain where he will now begin a new chapter in his career with La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Needless to say, Ajax would be gutted to let de Jong leave, as he had been one of their most important players, especially in the last season.

Nevertheless, the club is not ready to make the farewell a tearful affair, as clearly indicated by their latest post on Instagram.

On Sunday, June 30, Ajax released a seven-minute-long tribute video thanking the youngster for his services and captioned it thus:

“L̷a̷s̷t̷ ̷d̷a̷y̷ ̷a̷s̷ ̷o̷n̷e̷ ̷o̷f̷ ̷u̷s̷. You’ll always be one of us! Thanks for everything, @Frenkiedejong!”

The 21-year-old midfielder agreed to the Barcelona deal in 2019 January, as you can see in the tweet below:

“FC Barcelona and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who will be joining the Catalan club from 1 July 2019,” a statement on Barcelona’s official website read.

They further added: “The cost of the transfer operation is €75million, plus a further €11million in variables. The player will be signing a contract for the next five seasons, through to 2023-24.”

At the time of the announcement, Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu said: “With the arrival of de Jong we add talent, youth and Barça style to our sporting project,” before concluding:

“We are convinced that he will be a key part of our team for years to come.”