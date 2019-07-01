Pep Guardiola reveals reason why he played Lionel Messi as a false nine and not a winger at Barcelona

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is also one of the most successful managers in the history of Barcelona. In a recent interview, he revealed an interesting reason as to why he played Lionel Messi as a false nine and not a winger during his time in Spain.

Speaking in an interview with Are, the two-time Premier League champion with City lavished praise on Messi, who he compared to “a student who got went to the classroom but got bored because he already knew the lesson.” He also said that getting a young Messi to involve in the game-planning sessions was a challenge in itself.

He then went on to explain why he played the Argentine as a false-nine instead of a winger.

Guardiola said, “The Champions League is extremely demanding, largely due to the onus on defence which is quite important among top European clubs.”

“This was one of the main reasons why I took Leo [Messi] out of the band and put him in the middle. The sides in Europe move up and down the pitch a lot. I did not want Leo to suffer this physical exertion that could, in turn, take a toll on his talent.”

He further explained: “This change meant Leo could be at his very best in the attacking third and that is exactly where we wanted him to be.”

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager also used the recent Liverpool-Barcelona Champions League semi-finals game as an example as to why he was fairly right. Guardiola pointed out that Messi ran too much during the game at Anfield, which led to him tiring out once he reached the attacking third. That, coupled with the Reds’ super-strong defence meant that the Argentine could not finish well and eventually, Barcelona ended up losing 4-0 and getting eliminated from the competition.

Quotes via Sport.es.