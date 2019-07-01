Premier League champion gives his verdict on Neymar rejoining Barcelona from PSG

Two-time Premier League winner and manager of current champions Manchester City, Pep Guardiola believes that Neymar, though a brilliant footballer, will not do well if he rejoins his former club Barcelona from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer.

While speaking in an interview with Are, the former Barca and Bayern Munich manager said: “Neymar’s an extraordinary player.”

“But I don’t know [about his return]. If he went back, would it be the same?”

“I don’t know if he’d be the same player, but you can’t doubt how good he is,” he concluded.

Neymar played in Barcelona for four seasons after joining them from FC Santos in 2013 for a fee of over €88million. He went on to win ten titles with the Catalans – one Champions League, two La Liga titles, three Spanish Cups, one Spanish Super Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and two FIFA Club World Cups.

He then forced his move to PSG in the summer of 2017, for a world record fee of €220million – also making him the most expensive player in the history of football.

However, the situation went from bad to worse for the 27-year-old Brazilian, who is currently so unsettled at Paris that he apparently even met with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi to request a transfer. It was also reported that he said he should “never have left Barcelona” and he even called the Spanish club his “home”.

Various sources have since claimed that he is close to reuniting with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou. However, as you have already read, Pep Guardiola does not look like he is a fan of the move.

Quotes via Marca.