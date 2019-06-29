WATCH: France international rugby player walks into Real Madrid official store and gets a Lionel Messi jersey

France international rugby star Romain Ntamack created quite a furore in the Madrid airport and in social media on Friday, as he was pictured wearing a Lionel Messi shirt – of Real Madrid!

Check out the video of him wearing the Lionel Messi – Real Madrid shirt and strutting about in the airport, right here:

Diketahui pemain rugby Toulouse, Romain Ntamack saat singgah di Adidas storenya Madrid-Barajas Airport request nama punggung di jersey Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/pd0uLo93tg — Madrid_Mal (@Madrid_Mal) June 29, 2019

More photos of the incident follow:

So Toulouse rugby player Romain Ntamack went on & did this at the official store in Madrid…. pic.twitter.com/0LQK7Wn7AK — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) June 28, 2019

According to what can be inferred from his official Instagram account, the Toulouse rugby player was recently on a vacation in Ibiza, Spain after which he had to return to Paris to resume training. Marca reports that the Frenchman took slight advantage of his return flight’s stopover at the Barajas Airport in Spain’s capital city of Madrid, to visit Real Madrid’s official shop and buy their new shirt for the 2019-20 season.

However, after picking his size and asking for the No.7 to be put on the back, Ntamack had a strange request – he wanted Los Blancos’ arch-rivals Barcelona’s star Lionel Messi’s name on the back of the shirt. The 20-year-old who made his international rugby debut only this year, then put the shirt on and proudly wore it around the airport, clearly so that he would catch the attention of some Real Madrid or Barcelona supporters.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is at Brazil along with his Argentina teammates in the Copa America and they have just entered the semi-finals of the tournament, defeating Venezuela 2-0 in the last-eight round.