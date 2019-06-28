Barcelona star’s girlfriend calls him an ‘idiot’

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong and his partner Mikky Kiemeney are reportedly having a good time in Africa, where they are out holidaying ahead of de Jong’s Barca debut next season. Both Frenkie and Mikky also shared a number of photos and videos from their holiday via social media.

It was only in March, that the former AFC Ajax midfielder agreed on terms with the Catalan club, as Barcelona closed the deal by deciding to pay his former Dutch employers a sum of €65million.

And just a few weeks before all footballing action in Europe resumes, various footballers are out holidaying in various parts of the world – and de Jong and Mikky chose Africa.

Mikky recently shared a number of intimate moments from her trip with the footballer on Instagram, and those can be viewed here.

While de Jong can be seen at ease and smiling most of the time, it also appears that he is constantly thinking of football as well, based on what can be seen from a recent video shared by Mikky. Watch the video here.

She captured him kicking a ball around the beach before dribbling and chipping it into the ocean, before commenting: “He is like an idiot.”

“You cannot take him anywhere, he’s very predictable … he’s like a dog,” she added.

However, “predictable” and “idiot” are probably among the English words that are usually NOT USED to describe the young Dutch maverick. A case in point being Ajax’s UEFA Champions League round-of-16 second-leg match versus Real Madrid.

Los Blancos came into the game with a respectable 2-1 lead from the first-leg match, but de Jong had other plans as he wreaked havoc on the hosts at the Santiago Bernabeu. The youngster took on the likes of Luka Modric, Casemiro, Sergio Ramos and Rafael Varane and made the Madrid stalwarts look foolish as Ajax ran out winners 4-1 (5-3 on aggregate).

De Jong also helped Ajax to a domestic double in the Netherlands (2018-19 Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup), before leading them to the semi-finals of the Champions League.