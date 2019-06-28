Barcelona legend’s father says Neymar coming back ‘stinks’

Neymar coming back to Barcelona is slowly becoming a reality, following reports of the Brazilian’s desire to quit playing at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Neymar will most likely sign with the Catalans in this transfer window, and is even ready to accept a pay cut if that means he gets a chance to play for Barca again.

Neymar and Messi in Barcelona WhatsApp group discussed by Coutinho

However, Barcelona legend Xavi’s father does not think it is the right thing to do, and also believes that Neymar signing would ‘stink’ a bit.

“He’s a crack, a great player, but many people would not like him to be signed. His departure was traumatic and it was him who wanted to leave,” Xavi’s dad said to Cadena SER.

“I think that for the same thing, because he forced it, that now they to want to sign him back stinks a bit. But it’s up to the board and if they think his return could be positive then it’s welcome, that said there are many conditions.”

When asked about whether his son could ever coach Barcelona in what may be a dream appointment, there was a different response.

“Barca is a great club, with many factors and you have to be prepared, for that reason he’s in Qatar for the next two to three years.

“He should learn calmly, without pressure of any time, and come here mature as a coach and ready to train without pressure or obsession.”