Neto replaces Cillessen at Barcelona

Brazilian goalkeeper Neto has become the first signing of the close-season for LaLiga champions Barcelona, replacing Jasper Cillessen.

The LaLiga champions have paid an initial €26million plus €9m in add-ons to secure the 29-year-old Brazilian.

Neto, who spent two seasons at Valencia, is set to serve as Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s understudy following Cillessen’s move to Mestalla in search of regular first-team minutes.

His contract runs until the end of the 2022-23 season and includes a release clause set at €200m.