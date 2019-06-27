Real Madrid launch stunning away kit for the 2019/20 season

The new football season will officially begin on July 1, 2019. However, the clubs have already started building up towards the new season, by signing new players and launching new kits. Real Madrid join the list by revealing their away kit for the 2019/20 season.

Real Madrid have revealed their new classy new away kit for the 2019/20 season. The uniform is primarily navy blue in colour and has gold accents. Los Blancos will use the kit while playing away from home against a team featuring similar colours.

Real Madrid have launched their latest away kit via a music video. The kit in question is blue and gold, and features a ‘galaxy’ pattern up front. The Adidas logo, along with the Real Madrid badge, and the shirt sponsor are all in gold. The iconic three stripes are in black and run along the shoulders. The shorts and socks are of the same colour.

Much to the surprise of many, Real Madrid have used Gareth Bale in their promotional video for the new away kit. The Welshman has been strongly linked with a move away from the club in the past few weeks and is expected to depart soon.

Nevertheless, Los Blancos have not hesitated in using Bale for their kit launches, with the Welshman appearing in both the home and the away kit launch.