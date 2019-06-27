Former Barcelona teammate reveals true relationship between Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho

During Lionel Messi’s earliest years with the Barcelona senior team, he formed a lethal pair with none other than Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho. The two of them are known to share a good personal relationship with each other, but according to former teammate Alexander Hleb, Ronaldinho was sold so that he would not become a bad influence for the young Argentine.

In 2008, immediately after his appointment as the new Barcelona manager, Pep Guardiola sold Ronaldinho to AC Milan, while Deco was sent to Premier League side Chelsea.

Check out the tweet posted by Barcelona fan channel La Senyera on 26 June:

Alexander Hleb: "Ronaldinho and Deco used to be drunk before they came in for training. Do you know why Barça sold them in 2008? because they were afraid that they would lose Messi." [SPORT] — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) June 26, 2019

Hleb was one of Guardiola’s first signings after he arrived in 2008 – the same year when he decided to offload Ronaldinho and Deco. However, he failed to impress at the Camp Nou and was loaned to various clubs across three years, before being shipped to Russian club PFC Krylia Sovetov Samara.

The 38-year-old Belarusian who last played for BATE Borisov is in the news once again, this time for making his sensational claim about the relationship between Messi and Ronaldinho.

“Ronaldinho and Deco came to training drunk,” Hleb told V OKA TV, as per Goal.

He added: “That’s why Ronaldinho and Deco were sold in 2008. Because they were afraid that they would bring down Lionel Messi.”

Looking back, it was probably Ronaldinho who first told the world how Messi was an exceptional talent. GiveMeSport reports that in 2005, he told FourFourTwo magazine that he couldn’t be the best footballer in the world because he wasn’t even the best player at Barcelona, before adding that Messi was the best player at the club and that he had the potential to become the greatest player in the world.

Fourteen years later. we can only admit that the Brazilian’s words came true, after all.

Quotes via GiveMeSport.