Diego Simeone reveals Lionel Messi only cares about comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both exceptional talents, but it appears that their success drives each other on more than anything. Diego Simeone believes that too.

The Atletico Madrid manager revealed some interesting insight about Messi while the Argentine represents his country during the ongoing Copa America 2019.

Simeone said that it isn’t a comparison with the great Diego Maradona that bothers Messi much, but the comparison with Ronaldo that means something.

“What makes Messi exceptional is that he does not care about anything other than winning and scoring goals. He can play in the 4-4-2 of Valverde, in the 3-5-2 of Luis Enrique, in the 4-3-3 of Guardiola”, Simeone said to La Nacion.

“The only thing that matters to him is to have a team around him who thinks of winning and him in making goals. Everyone burns their heads thinking they are competing against Maradona and against the story, but I think he competes only against Ronaldo and that duel makes them both better.”

“Possibly he wants to become world champion, he wants to win a Copa America, but he only competes against Ronaldo to see who is the best today,” Simeone continued.

It is an explosive quote in the context of the rivalry, but you would not expect anything lesser from one of the best managers in the world.