Real Madrid star says Cristiano Ronaldo exit made everyone happy

Real Madrid fans have blamed a lot of their decline last season on the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo left the club to join Juventus instead. However, one key player does not echo those emotions.

Toni Kroos won a whole lot with Ronaldo by his side, but has revealed a rather interesting bit of information regarding the exit of CR7.

Ronaldo joined Juventus for big money last summer, and the money that came in with the transfer seemed satisfactory enough to the players of Los Blancos.

“It would be strange if you didn’t miss someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, who has decided so many matches with his goals,” Kroos said to Sport Bild.

“His transfer, however, made everyone happy. He wanted a new experience and Real Madrid earned a lot of money.”

Ronaldo has already won a domestic title at Juventus, even though he missed out the chance to make it four in a row in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

His former employers suffered as well, losing to Ajax over two legs in what turned out to be a disappointing and rather embarrassing season for the Spanish giants.

Zinedine Zidane may have returned to the Galacticos as manager, but can he turn their fortunes around? We will have to wait and see.