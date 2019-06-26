Real Madrid superstar reveals he should have never left his former club

Real Madrid have signed some superstars over the years, but few have expressed disappointment about a transfer to the Spanish giants.

Not if you are Toni Kroos though, who seems to have a bit of regret regarding the circumstances that brought him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“For me, it was already clear at the time of the transfer that Bayern made a mistake with my sale,” he said to Sport Bild.

“It’s true that [Bayern president] Uli Hoeness has made it public of late – and it’s a testament to his greatness that he addresses it that way.

“If that was one of the reasons Pep [Guardiola] left Munich, he has to answer that, but I cannot confirm that he did not like my sale.”

Talking about future prospects, Kroos was pretty clear.

“I deliberately chose the end of the term in 2023,” he added.

“Thirty-three could be a good age to retire, but then I also have the opportunity to decide whether or not to do something else.

“I can already rule out playing in the US, China or Qatar.”

Kroos has been a major player in the Real Madrid team that has improved leaps and bounds with him in the side, but his future too, continues to remain up in the air following the arrivals of other players.