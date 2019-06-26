Reports: Barcelona have to sell two players apart from Cillessen and Gomes this week to meet FFP requirements

Barcelona are in the running for some major signings in this transfer window, but might have to make some room for those incoming names first.

Marca are reporting that the departures of players such as Jasper Cillessen and Andre Gomes might not be enough for the Blaugrana to avoid Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions.

A quote from the report says -“The Catalan club need to generate 70 million euros before July 1 in order to balance their books for the 2018/19 season.”

This astronomical amount can only be achieved by way of some sales, and perhaps some big players could be a part of that sale.

Philippe Coutinho is one of the players heavily linked with an exit from the club, while Ousmane Dembele was also reported to be a player that could leave.

The Catalans could make the signing of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) official soon, which would result in more money being spent by the La Liga giants.

Rafinha is linked with a move to Valencia along with Cillessen, while Gomes has already agreed a transfer to Everton in the Premier League, where he impressed during his loan spell last season.

Hopefully, the transfers of Neymar and possibly even Antoine Griezmann will be announced after the deadline date of 1st July.