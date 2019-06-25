Philippe Coutinho finally addresses his future at Barcelona amid transfer talk

Philippe Coutinho may have been one of the signing to watch out for when joined Barcelona from Liverpool, but the Brazilian has been underwhelming this past season.

And Coutinho seems to echo that feeling himself, while also admitting he has no idea what the future holds for him at club level.

“I have a contract with Barcelona, ​​it was always my will to succeed in this club, but now I am totally concentrated here [with Brazil] and about the future [with Barca] we do not know what will happen,” he said.

“Many things that come out in the media are simply not true but as for my future we do not know what is going to happen, that is the truth.”

“Honestly, it wasn’t a good season. It didn’t produce what I wanted, it didn’t go as I hoped,” Coutinho mentioned to reporters.

“But I hope it serves me as an example, as a lesson so that I want more, concentrate even more to be able to succeed.”

“Here with the national team there’s always the same responsibility: showing the right commitment to be able to play,” he said.

“Whether a good or bad season it doesn’t change anything: the desire to win is always the same, or maybe even more so.”

The Brazilian is currently playing for his country at the Copa America and will hope that they can beat Paraguay in the quarter-finals of the tournament.