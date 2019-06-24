Messi at 32: The Barcelona star’s achievements through the years

With Lionel Messi turning 32 on Monday, Omnisport documents his year-by-year achievements since breaking into the Barcelona team.
Every birthday that passes represents a step closer to a time world football will no longer be able to enjoy the prodigious talents of Lionel Messi on the pitch.
The Barcelona and Argentina star is 32 on Monday, an age at which most players would be considered to be entering the twilight of their careers.
Granted, if the years are kind to Messi, he could play until he is 40 – he will surely be good enough.
For the moment, he shows little sign of slowing down and continues to rack up the achievements, accolades, trophies and goals.
Here’s a breakdown of the birthday boy’s achievements at each age…
17 – Messi announced himself to Spanish football as a 17-year-old, making his debut against Espanyol before going on to get his first goal, a delightful lob in a win over Albacete, having had a similar finish harshly disallowed. That season also brought his first piece of silverware, as Barca won LaLiga.
19 – A second successive Supercopa arrived for Messi when he was 19, though his greatest achievement of the year was his first hat-trick, in El Clasico of all games. A clinical finish at the end of a flowing move was followed by an emphatic volley and fine solo effort in a 3-3 draw.
21 – Messi found another level and truly established himself as Barca’s key player at the age of 21. He scored 38 goals that year, helping the club to a remarkable treble, which included his second European title and a third LaLiga crown.
22 – Champions League and Copa del Rey retention were beyond Barca the following year, though Messi still got to lift the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup for the first time. The Blaugrana also won LaLiga and the Supercopa, while Messi took home his first Ballon d’Or and European Golden Shoe.
24 – Although the two main trophies eluded Barca and Messi when he was 24, it proved to be his best year to date in terms of goals. He scored a remarkable 73 in all competitions, making him the obvious winner of a third consecutive Ballon d’Or and second European Golden Shoe.
25 – Incredibly, Messi reached the 300 goals mark for Barca when he was just 25. The same year he guided the team to the league title – his sixth – and won the Ballon d’Or for the fourth season in a row, making him the first to ever achieve the feat.
27 – Messi’s Champions League drought ended when he was 27 and he was truly back to his best. He boosted his goal haul from 41 the previous year to 58, passing the 400 mark in the process, and inspired the team to another treble.
29 – The goals landmarks continued to tumble at 29, with Messi surpassing 500 in a Barca shirt. For the year he scored an impressive 54, earning himself a fourth European Golden shoe. With the club, he lifted a fifth Copa del Rey title and seventh Supercopa, but Luis Enrique ended his three-year stint at the helm.
31 – With Andres Iniesta gone, Barca made Messi their new captain in August 2018 and he lifted his first trophy as skipper the same month, winning the Supercopa. He was inspirational in the title win, sparing the team’s blushes several times with late goals and winning a sixth Pichichi trophy, equalling Telmo Zarra’s record. He also netted his 600th Barca goal but Champions League and Copa del Rey success eluded the Blaugrana.
