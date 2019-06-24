WATCH: Rafael Nadal celebrates wildly as boyhood club Real Mallorca are promoted to La Liga

Rafael Nadal may be a tennis legend, but his heart beats for football just as much as yours and mine. His excitement was clear when his boyhood club achieved their dream.

Nadal grew up on the islands of Mallorca, and though he has appeared at Real Madrid matches in the past to support Los Blancos, he clearly still loves his boyhood club a whole lot.

Real Mallorca were promoted to La Liga following a 3-2 aggregate win over Deportivo La Coruna, and the scenes were incredible as the club celebrated a truly marvellous moment in their history.

Among the delirious fans in the crowd was Rafa Nadal, who recently won the French Open once again, and is widely considered one of the greatest tennis stars to ever play the game.

Loving this. @RafaelNadal enjoying Real Mallorca. They lead their La Liga playoff match v Deportivo 2-0. Now 2-2 on aggregate. pic.twitter.com/izW3hGZnyB — Chris McHardy (@ChrisMcHardy19) June 23, 2019

This moment at 2-2 on aggregate shows just how much Real Mallorca means to Nadal, with his love for Spanish football clear to the world.

The team went on to win 3-2, and rest assured the party must have continued long into the night. Who knows, perhaps Nadal was a part of it too.