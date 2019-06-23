Fans troll Lionel Messi as La Liga asks what type of cricketer he would be

La Liga is popularly known for their social media outreach across the globe as they are always at work, commenting on sporting events happening around the world, even if it is not football.

Recently, they tried a unique way to promote the ongoing Cricket World Cup, by asking fans what kind of player would Lionel Messi have been, had he chosen cricket over football.

They did not forget to attach a photoshopped image of Messi wielding a bat as if he had just completed a century, along with their tweet. Check out the post right here:

🏏 If Messi were a cricketer, he would be a: ⏭️ Fast Bowler

💪 All-rounder

↪️ Spin Bowler

💥 Top Order Batsman#ICCWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/8EObiHM5va — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) June 22, 2019

However, much to their dismay, the promotion slightly backfired, as fans used the opportunity to troll the Argentine footballer rather than responding in a proper manner to La Liga’s question.

Check out some of the responses below. The first one was quite obvious and La Liga almost had it coming, considering that cricket is not really a popular sport in Europe, especially Spain:

Most of the remaining jokes were about Messi failing to win an international title, even if he chose to change his profession from football to cricket. Check them out here:

Except winning with national team😂😂😂😂 — asadkhan (@asdk_0) June 22, 2019

But he would never win a trophy for the national team. 🤣🤣🤣 — N Saquib (@nillhridoy) June 22, 2019

He would win the ipl everyyear but go out of group stages in world cups — Welsh Pirlo (@shiddarthbista) June 22, 2019

Idk what he'll be. But his national team will be South Africa for sure. — fuck sake (@bakwas_engineer) June 22, 2019

Some of the fans also took cheeky digs at the Barcelona legend’s tendency to retire from international duties, also comparing him with Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Retired — asadkhan (@asdk_0) June 22, 2019

A opener who scores irrelevant hundreds basically🤣🤣 — Mubtasim Fuad⚽ (@FootFuad007) June 22, 2019