New Real Madrid star likes tweet demanding that his teammate be deported

Just a few days after joining his new club, Real Madrid’s latest signing Ferland Mendy created waves on social media by “liking” a tweet that demanded that his Real Madrid teammate Lucas Vasquez be deported from the team. He later rectified the situation by unliking the tweet and clarifying that he got confused by the Spanish language.

It is AS the Spanish news agency that initially reported the situation. They also released an image of Mendy’s above-mentioned activity on Twitter, as you can see below:

As mentioned earlier, Mendy later removed his like from the tweet and explained that he did not understand what was mentioned in the post as he did not know Spanish. The 24-year-old left-back further promised that he will learn the language at the earliest, so that such follies “never happen again”.

No habia entendido lo que significaba la frase del tweet. Voy a aprender rapido el español para que esto no vuelva a ocurrir jamas. HALA MADRID!!! Je n avais pas compris le sens du tweet, je vais rapidement apprendre l'Espagnol pour que cela n'arrive plus.HALA MADRID!!! — Ferland Mendy (@ferland_mendy) June 22, 2019

Mendy who was formerly an Olympique Lyon player, arrived at Real Madrid in June for a reported fee of €48million plus another €8million in variables.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is keen on a complete overhaul of this squad this summer and prior to his signing, Mendy was identified as one of Zidane’s prime targets that will help him achieve his aim at the La Liga club.