Reports: Real Madrid to introduce new senior women’s team next season

Spanish giants Real Madrid are ready to take a giant leap as far as women’s football is concerned, as it has been revealed that the La Liga heavyweights have plans to introduce a new senior women’s team that could participate in competitions like the Women’s La Liga and the Women’s Champions League.

But unlike usual cases, Los Blancos will not have to create a team from scratch. They will instead buy the already existing women’s football club CD Tacon (Club Deportivo Tacon) which will then be renamed to Real Madrid Women, according to President Florentino Perez.

Spanish news agency Marca reports that CD Tacon and Real Madrid have already reached a verbal agreement with each other and that could help the Merengues join the La Liga Femenina (Women’s La Liga) in the next season itself. The publication further adds that Madrid will be buying the first-division club for a fee of less than €500,000.

For years, the Santiago Bernabeu outfits had been criticised for their lack of involvement in women’s football, especially given their colossal stature in the men’s side of the sport. To make matters worse, the club’s direct rivals FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Levante and so on have been supporting their own women’s teams for years now.

But things will now change as Tacon, a relatively new club (they entered the league system only in 2016-17 and gained their first top-flight promotion just now) is all set to be absorbed into Real Madrid before undergoing a change in name, management and squad strength.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Femeni won their second straight Copa de la Reina and reached the final of the Women’s Champions League in the 2018-19 season, where they were beaten by Olympique Lyonnais who fielded the likes of 2018 Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg among others.