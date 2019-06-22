Twitter explodes in laughter at fake Real Madrid tweet announcing signing of Ashley Young

A parody account of La Liga club Real Madrid released a fake tweet on Friday to announce the “official” signing of Ashley Young from Manchester United, only for Twitter users to erupt in unison.

The tweet went viral as well and surprisingly, a few users even believed the news.

The tweet was posted by Twitter user @RealMadridCFi and to their credit, it was a well-executed photoshop job that looks quite similar to Real Madrid’s recent, actually-official announcements of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and so on.

Take a look at the post below:

The tweet had garnered over 28,900 likes and 14,000 retweets by Saturday morning, with the numbers still expected to increase steadily over the day.

Upon close observation, one might be able to infer that it is, in fact, the two words “comunicado oficial” which followed the photo that actually led to fans initially believing that Real Madrid had actually gone ahead with the deal.

The above-mentioned phrase translates to “official statement” in English, and always precedes any new announcement made by the club, including change of personnel, new transfers, contract updates, and so on.

Some fans were easily deceived by the Spanish phrase and got so carried away that they even forgot to check the Twitter handle that posted the photo.

Soon enough, however, they released their folly and the Twitterverse was a laugh riot.

Replies to the original tweet included wholesome memes, trolls directed at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Ashley Young and the fans in general. There was also the occasional angry reaction from fans who still believed that the news was authentic.

Take a look at some of the best reactions down below:

My eyes are bleeding — Apocryphal.92 (@92Apocryphal) June 21, 2019

Is it 1st April? — ThadOmosh17 (@thaddeusomoga17) June 21, 2019

This might be one of the greatest videos on twitter — Tristan (@COYG96) June 21, 2019

If Local Man is a Man United fan, then Local Man should be pleased and happy 😊 — Kelvin (@Slim_Nawty_Me) June 21, 2019

You mean Ashley Old 🤕 — Perêz (@ayokunleace) June 21, 2019

Every United fan’s dream — Anirbaan Das (@Anirbaan0307) June 21, 2019

For a second i was shocked — faiz (@Faiz_gahlot7) June 21, 2019