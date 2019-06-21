Barcelona to host Arsenal in Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona’s annual Joan Gamper Trophy game will be against English side Arsenal this year, the club have announced.

The 2019 edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy game – named in honour of the businessman who founded Barca – will be the 54th.

It will be Arsenal’s first appearance in the match, which sees Barca face a different guest each year.

Barca have won each of the last six editions, beating Boca Juniors, Chapecoense, Sampdoria, Roma, Leon and Santos, the game against the latter finishing 8-0.

Arsenal will be the sixth English club invited to play for the trophy. Manchester City were the last to feature, beating Barca 1-0 in 2009, making them one of only two sides with Sampdoria to win the match since 2005.

The match will be held at Camp Nou on August 4 after Barca have returned from their other pre-season commitments, which will see them play against Chelsea and Vissel Kobe – the club of Andres Iniesta, Sergi Samper and David Villa – in Japan, as well as a trip to the United States for the LaLiga Serie A Cup against Napoli.