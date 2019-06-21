Reports: Barcelona forced to pay compensation after breaking transfer agreement with PSG star

Barcelona have had to pay PSG star Adrien Rabiot compensation after backtracking on a transfer agreement they had with him.

Sky Italia reports, via Calciomercato, that Barcelona had a pre-contract agreement in place with PSG star Adrien Rabiot a few weeks back to sign him but have ended up pulling out of the deal.

As a result, the club has been forced to pay the player compensation, the report states.

The reasons why Barcelona chose not to sign him haven’t been specified, though another report on Sport claims that they were two-fold. Firstly, Rabiot’s mother and agent Veronique was demanding €20 million per year in wages and a €15 million signing on fee for the player.

In addition to that, Barcelona would owe PSG a compulsory €10 million for player development.

As a result, they had to pay a €25 million transfer fee for the player – which they weren’t willing to commit to considering that they had already procured the signaure of Frenkie de Jong.

Moreover, Rabiot’s refusal to play in certain positions in PSG coupled with the hard-to-deal-with nature of Veronique, was a red flag for Barcelona management.

It now looks very likely that the player will join Cristiano Ronaldo and co. at Juventus.