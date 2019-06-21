WATCH: New Real Madrid signing’s heartwarming gesture for disabled fans

18-year-old Rodrygo Goes became the latest player to be unveiled by Real Madrid who are on a roll in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The youngster agreed to join Real Madrid last year on a €45 million deal from Brazilian side Santos. The transfer was completed in the ongoing window and Rodrygo was presented to the fans at Santiago Bernabeu only a couple of days ago.

And the forward was quick to get into the good books of the Los Blancos faithful. He gave a ball each to two disabled fans and a kit to one of the kids present at his unveiling as well. Here’s a video of Rodrygo’s incredible gesture.

“I am a fast forward, I score and make plays, I’m Brazilian and that’s how we are, like Robinho, Neymar … I identify a bit with them,” Rodrygo had said during his presentation.