WATCH: New Real Madrid signing’s heartwarming gesture for disabled fans

18-year-old Rodrygo Goes became the latest player to be unveiled by Real Madrid who are on a roll in the ongoing summer transfer window.
The youngster agreed to join Real Madrid last year on a €45 million deal from Brazilian side Santos. The transfer was completed in the ongoing window and Rodrygo was presented to the fans at Santiago Bernabeu only a couple of days ago.
And the forward was quick to get into the good books of the Los Blancos faithful. He gave a ball each to two disabled fans and a kit to one of the kids present at his unveiling as well. Here’s a video of Rodrygo’s incredible gesture.
Rodrygo Goes giving a ball to 2 disabled adults and a kid during his Real Madrid presentation from r/soccer
“I am a fast forward, I score and make plays, I’m Brazilian and that’s how we are, like Robinho, Neymar … I identify a bit with them,” Rodrygo had said during his presentation.