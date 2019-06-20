BREAKING: Atletico Madrid confirm the signing of Real Madrid midfielder

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Marcos Llorente on a five-year deal for a reported 40 million euros from Real Madrid pending a medical examination.

Marcos Llorente was struggling to find playing time in Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid squad, and has as a result, decided to move on to city rivals Atletico Madrid, to play under the tutelage of Diego Simeone.

The midfielder has been rated very highly, and is set to add some flair to the Atletico side with his arrival.

The 24-year-old has been a part of the Real Madrid senior setup since 2015, but has found himself on the fringes for most of it, unable to break into the team regularly.

After a frustrating time at the Bernabeu, Llorente spent a spell on loan at Alaves in the 2016-17 season, but with the arrivals of big players at Madrid, found it hard to fit into the manager’s plans once again.

With the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy, it appears that Los Blancos finally decided to let the youngster move on and find some valuable playing time at a competitive La Liga club such as Atletico Madrid.