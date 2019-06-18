Fans angry with La Liga after they exclude Cristiano Ronaldo but keep Lionel Messi in Legends list

Cristiano Ronaldo fans haven’t taken La Liga’s decision to leave him out of a list of legends lightly and have expressed their anger on the Facebook post.

The Spanish league posted a collage of La Liga legends on its Facebook page and asked the fans to choose their preferred option. However, fan soon noticed that Cristiano Ronaldo is missing from it.

Here’s the Facebook post.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 and went on to spend nine fruitful seasons with the Spanish giants. In 438 appearances for them across all competitions, the Portuguese talisman banged in 450 goals, an average of more than one goal a match.

In La Liga alone, the Juventus forward slammed in 311 goals in 292 appearances. He’s only second to Lionel Messi, who has 419 goals in 452 appearances, and 61 goals ahead of third-placed Telmo Zarra.

This makes La Liga’s decision to keep him out of this list of legends all the more baffling and the anger of Ronaldo fans is completely justified.