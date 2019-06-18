Photo emerges of Real Madrid star Eden Hazard playing in Barcelona colours

Belgian superstar Eden Hazard recently signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid to finally put an end to nearly two years of transfer speculations. He will hopefully star for Los Blancos next season, but what if tell you that he was a former Barcelona supporter?

A photo that shows a young Hazard playing in Barcelona colours emerged recently and made a lot of waves on social media. The photo was recently reported by Diario Gol after the 28-year-old completed his signing with Real Madrid.

“My dream since I was little was to play for Real Madrid and now I’m here, I just want to enjoy this moment,” he said in his presentation, according to the Spanish news agency.

Take a look at the photo below and tell us what you feel about the above statement made by the ex-Chelsea man:

One look at the shirt with the familiar “Kappa” logo running down the shoulders is enough to tell you that this indeed is a Barca shirt from the late 1990s.

In case you had further doubt, take a look at the image below, which shows Brazilian legend Ronaldo celebrating a goal in a similar shirt as the one Hazard is wearing above:

Coincidentally, Ronaldo went onto join Real Madrid later, something which many Barcelona fans have been unable to forgive even until today. Nearly two decades later, Eden Hazard simply repeated the pattern.