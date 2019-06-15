La Liga |

Fans are convinced there is something fishy about Sevilla’s giant U12 player after incredible picture surfaces

World football has seen some true “giants” and there is no doubt that a special place is kept for such specimens in a team. But one particular Sevilla U12 star has taken social media by storm.

In a recent Sevilla U12s vs Villarreal U12s, the diminutive Villarreal kids must have been shocked to see someone more than double their size walk out to play alongside them on Friday.

To give you an idea about just how big the Sevilla youngster actually was, here are some photos posted from the game.

Following the picture’s emergence on social media, fans chimed in with their responses to what was a truly incredible sight at U12 level.

Sevilla themselves replied to a fan asking them what they feed their youngsters after the image went viral.

Wonder if we’ll be seeing this “kid” at the professional level soon…

Comments