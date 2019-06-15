Fans are convinced there is something fishy about Sevilla’s giant U12 player after incredible picture surfaces

World football has seen some true “giants” and there is no doubt that a special place is kept for such specimens in a team. But one particular Sevilla U12 star has taken social media by storm.

In a recent Sevilla U12s vs Villarreal U12s, the diminutive Villarreal kids must have been shocked to see someone more than double their size walk out to play alongside them on Friday.

To give you an idea about just how big the Sevilla youngster actually was, here are some photos posted from the game.

Following the picture’s emergence on social media, fans chimed in with their responses to what was a truly incredible sight at U12 level.

The guy looks older than his fellas. LaLiga U12😃😃 pic.twitter.com/KQO4Agu7jb — AYOUB BENALI (@ben_amer1) June 15, 2019

The “boy” looks big enough to bully Smalling and Jones, never mind the U12 — Sergee POGBAkov (@sirmelon) June 15, 2019

That is a full grown ass man playing against children — Pelusa (@RMPelu17) June 15, 2019

Yo @SevillaFC_ENG, what are you guys feeding these kids? 😂 pic.twitter.com/DHJWePajuF — Emilio (@TorresE19) June 14, 2019

Sevilla themselves replied to a fan asking them what they feed their youngsters after the image went viral.

Feeding birth certificates to the shredder more like it! — Dave Andrews (@daveandrews205) June 14, 2019

It’s like a level 100 guy in a noob server😂😂😂 — PB (@Rain_Check_101) June 14, 2019

Wonder if we’ll be seeing this “kid” at the professional level soon…