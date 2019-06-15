Reports: Eden Hazard’s wages at Real Madrid revealed

Eden Hazard recently joined Real Madrid after an extended period of courtship between player and club. Here is how much he will earn at the Spanish capital.

Hazard, 28, finally joined Real Madrid from Chelsea after years of speculation linking him with a move to the Spanish club. The deal, which could go up to £150 million, saw him put pen to paper on a 5-year contract at the club.

Evening Standard reports that the Belgian is likely to earn around wages of around £400,000-a-week at Real Madrid, doubling what he currently makes at Chelsea.

Hazard was unveiled to a doting Bernabeu recently, a spectacle that drew a crowd of 50,000 to see the player don the all whites for the first time.

Curiously, while his unveiling was going on, the Real Madrid fans started chanting for Kylian Mbappe, the next Galactico signing that they wanted to see the club make a move for.

Even as Hazard joins up with Zidane and co. another former Premier League star, Gareth Bale, is expected to leave the club after the French manager made it clear that he does not want him around.

Real Madrid have also secured the signings of Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic apart from that of Eden Hazard in what has been a summer overhaul in its truest sense of the word.