Reports: Eden Hazard’s two possible jersey numbers at Real Madrid revealed

Real Madrid completed the signing of Eden Hazard on June 13, 2019, with the Belgian star being presented in front of a fifty thousand strong crowd. However, as the forward kicked the ball around the Bernabeu, everyone was left with the same question – which number will Hazard sport on the back of his shirt?

According to Spanish publication AS, that is because the former Chelsea star will be given either the number seven or eleven to sport on his back – with both numbers currently in use. Mariano, who Real Madrid signed from Lyon last season owns the number seven, while Gareth Bale possesses the number eleven. However, both forwards have been linked with a move away from Madrid, implying that both slots could be empty soon enough.

Nevertheless, if both Mariano and Bale end up staying at Real Madrid while refusing to give up their moniker, Hazard could be forced to choose between the number thirteen and sixteen, the only two available at the moment.

Moreover, prior to his presentation, Hazard was indeed seen kitting up in the number sixteen slot in the dressing room, with many speculating that to be his new number. However, as the Spanish publication points out, the same locker was used by Luka Jovic during his presentation ceremony as well.

Meanwhile, Hazard also revealed that he had encounter Luka Modric about his beloved number ten, but was immediately dismissed.