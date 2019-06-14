Why Eden Hazard did not get Luka Modric’s number 10 jersey at Real Madrid

On Thursday, Eden Hazard was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu in front of 50,000 fans. The fans were quick to notice that Hazard’s Real Madrid shirt at the time of unveiling did not have a number on it and the reason was revealed in a press conference immediately afterwards.

Hazard revealed that he is yet to chose a number after he asked Modric for the No.10 shirt at Los Blancos and the Croatian star rejected the Belgian’s advances.

“I’ve talked to Modric through [Mateo] Kovacic. I jokingly asked him if he could leave me No.10, he said no, I have to find another number,” Hazard was quoted as saying by Goal.

He then added that his shirt number was not important as he is now a Real Madrid player – that fact being more important to him than anything else.

“For me, the number is not important, but to play with this shirt, with this badge. I’m not a Galactico, but I’ll try to be, for now, I’m Eden Hazard,” he said.

Luis Figo, Ferenc Puskas, Michael Laudrup, Clarence Seedorf, Robinho, Wesley Sneijder and Mesut Ozil are a few former Real Madrid stars who have worn the No.10 at the club. Apparently, it looks like Hazard will not be joining the elite group soon.

Sportbible reports that he is, however, expected to choose No.7 shirt. Mariano Diaz is currently Real Madrid’s No.7 player but he could be forced to change his choice thanks to the former Chelsea man’s arrival.

The previous to player No.7 was none other than Cristiano Ronaldo himself. Diaz picked the same choice of shirt number after the five-time Ballon’ d’Or winner left for Juventus last summer.