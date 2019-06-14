Reports: Reason why Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t been invited to Sergio Ramos’ wedding

It was recently reported that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos didn’t invite Cristiano Ronaldo to his wedding with long time girlfriend and partner Pilar Rubio. Here’s why.

Sportbible reports that Sergio Ramos didn’t invite his teammate of 9 years at Real Madrid to his wedding because of a misunderstanding that stemmed from Ronaldo’s Real Madrid departure.

Almost immediately after Real Madrid won their third consecutive Champions League title against Liverpool, Ronaldo gave an interview from the pitch discussing his future at the club.

“Now is the time to enjoy this.

“In the next few days I’ll give the fans, who have been by my side, an answer.

“It’s been great being at Real Madrid. I’ll speak in the next few days,” he said.

That interview took some of the shine away from Real Madrid’s historic achievement and apparently didn’t sit well with club captain Sergio Ramos, who has held it against the Portuguese sensation till this day for making the moment all about him.

Ronaldo then went on to join Juventus with whom he won the Scudetto in his first season and was named the Serie A player of the year. He then capped off a successful year by winning the UEFA Nations Cup with Portugal.

However, despite another silverware laden season, Ronaldo’s goalscoring numbers weren’t up to his usual standards and he is said to trail Lionel Messi and Virgin van Dijk considerably in the run in for the Ballon d’Or 2019.