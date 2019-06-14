La Liga |

WATCH: Real Madrid fans chant for World Cup winner during Eden Hazard unveiling

WATCH: Real Madrid fans chant for World Cup winner during Eden Hazard unveiling

A huge number of Real Madrid fans turned up at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, to see the Spanish club unveil their latest signing Eden Hazard. However, amidst all the cheers, there was a section of fans who made the situation a bit displeasing with their chants for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

Sportbible reports that over 50,000 fans were present at Hazard’s official unveiling. And while there was a huge round of applause for the Belgian, some fans could be clearly heard chanting “Queremos Mbappe” – which translates to “We want Mbappe” – during the presentation.

Watch the video here:

The shouts demanding Mbappe did not sit well with fans on social media, as they felt that it was a very inappropriate choice to react that way, especially given that they were meant to celebrate the arrival of a new player – Hazard who himself is regarded as one of the best footballers in the world:

It was during last week that Los Blancos announced the signing of the former Chelsea player, thereby putting an end to all the speculation that had lasted several months. The transfer was completed for a transfer fee of €100million, with Real Madrid having to pay another €50million in variables if necessary.

Keeping aside the Mbappe chants that left fans in distaste, Hazard’s arrival at Real Madrid was indeed a grand occasion, as you can watch in the videos below:

Hazard greeted his fans saying “Hello”, after which he proceeded to speak in French.

He said: “Thanks to the president, my friends and family. I look forward to pulling on this shirt. Since I was a young child it was my dream to play for this club. I just want to enjoy my time with this club.”e president, my friends and family. I look forward to pulling on this shirt. Since I was a young child it was my dream to play for this club. I just want to enjoy my time with this club.”

Comments