Mallorca 2 Albacete 0: Rodriguez haunts former club

Dani Rodriguez scored a potentially crucial late goal against his former club Albacete as Mallorca claimed a 2-0 first-leg win in their Segunda Division play-off semi-final.

The home side went ahead midway through the first half when Leo Suarez reached Abdon Prats’ throughball and finished left-footed beyond Tomeu Nadal.

Albacete were on course to have just a one-goal deficit ahead of the second leg on Sunday but Rodriguez had other ideas.

The 31-year-old, who spent two years at Albacete before moving to Mallorca ahead of this campaign, took one touch to steady himself on the edge of the box before unleashing a brilliant left-footed half-volley into the corner of the net with just one minute of normal time remaining.