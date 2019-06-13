Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo not invited to wedding of former Real Madrid teammate of 9 years

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nearly ten years at Real Madrid, and was one of the more likeable players in the dressing room, but hasn’t been able to acquire an invite for a former teammate’s wedding function.

That former teammate happens to be one Real’s most recognisable stars, in Sergio Ramos. The defender is set to get hitched to television presenter Pilar Rubio at the Seville cathedral in Spain this weekend, but there is a notable absentee in the guest list.

Daily Mail are reporting that Ronaldo isn’t invited to the wedding celebrations, and it proves to be rather surprising that he would be left out, considering that the likes of David Beckham and even Gerard Pique have been called.

In total, it is being reported that 500 guests will turn up for the grand event that will take the entire nation by storm, but what you won’t see will be CR7 joining in.

The possible reason, per the report, is a suspected fall-out between Ramos and Ronaldo, following the latter’s decision to move to Juventus and leave Real Madrid last summer.

Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez will be a part of the extravaganza, while the presence of legendary former Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas is unconfirmed following his heart attack recently.