Pep Guardiola gives his verdict on Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard

There is no doubt on which side of the battle lines drawn between Real Madrid and Barcelona Pep Guardiola stands, but he was classy as ever when discussing the Eden Hazard transfer.

It was recently announced that Real Madrid had signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea in a 5-year deal that could cost the Spanish club £150m or upwards, counting all of the add-ons and performance bonuses.

Current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who coached Barcelona to an astounding 14 trophies in 4 years from 2008 to 2012, had only nice things to say about the player and the transfer itself.

“The player [Eden Hazard] they’ve [Real Madrid] signed from Chelsea is a very, very, very good player,” he said of the skilful Belgian.

“It’s an amazing signing. He’s one of the best players I’ve seen. They’re [Spanish football] going to have a lot of fun watching him.”

Real Madrid have already had an extremely busy summer, finalizing deals for Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy, with either Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen also touted to join in the near future.

There has been a lot of talk about PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe making a move to the Spanish capital in the summer too.

Pep Guardiola was named the coach of the year for his domestic quadruple with Manchester City, ahead of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane. Former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho didn’t make the top 10.