BREAKING: Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid star’s houses allegedly robbed

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and midfielder Isco are the latest addition in the growing list of players/managers whose houses have been robbed.

According to reports in Spain, the Real Madrid duo’s houses were robbed, which adds two more names to the list of eleven players, which includes the likes of Karim Benzema, Gerard Pique.

🚨🚨🚨 INFORMACIÓN #JUGONES | ASALTAN las CASAS de ISCO Y ZIDANE. pic.twitter.com/gxhynkm60O — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 12, 2019

“La Sexta” i “El Bernabeu”: Domy Zinedine Zidane’a i Isco zostały okradzione minionej nocy. To już kolejny taki przypadek na półwyspie Iberyjskim w ostatnim czasie. — Krystian (@krymat1995) June 12, 2019

It is reported that the robbers enter the house when the players are out playing a match but in some cases, the family of the individuals robbed were present at the home when the incident took place.

More details about the alleged robberies are still to come out and we’ll update you with the same.