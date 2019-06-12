Reports: New Real Madrid signing to get a bigger welcome than Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid are having a great pre-season so far, having already completed the signings of Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, and Eden Hazard. Hazard, who was signed from Chelsea, is expected to be unveiled by Real Madrid later this week and reports suggest that he will receive a bigger welcome than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ten years have passed since Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Real Madrid from Manchester United. The Portuguese international, who moved to Spain as a Ballon d’Or winner for a then world-record fee was given a warm welcome, with almost seventy thousand fans showing up to his unveiling.

Last week, Real Madrid announced the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea. While the Belgian hasn’t yet hit the same heights as Cristiano Ronaldo, his signing was a popular, and a much awaited one, among the fans.

Preparations are underway for Hazard’s unveiling at the Bernabeu and as per Marca, Los Blancos are hoping to fill in the stadium more than they did during Ronaldo’s presentation. As such, the thirteen-time Champions League winners have booked a slot on Thursday, June 13, on 7:00 PM CET with a view towards attracting a huge crowd.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s other big signing, Luka Jovic, will reportedly be presented at the Bernabeu on June 12, Wednesday, before the Serbian leaves for the U-21 European Championships.