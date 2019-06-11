Real Madrid’s new signing Eden Hazard names surprising choice as the ‘best footballer ever’

Belgian footballer Eden Hazard recently left Chelsea to join Real Madrid, but that has not stopped him from displaying his reverence for arch-rivals Barcelona’s talisman Lionel Messi, who he named as the “best footballer ever” in a recent interview.

Hazard did so in a press conference that was held ahead of Belgium’s UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers against Scotland. According to Mundo Deportivo, he was asked whether he can be compared to Lionel Messi, to which he replied, “No, it is impossible.”

“It is true that we have some similarities: we are both small, we are both fast… but he scores in all the matches while I do not. We cannot be compared with the incomparable,” he went on, concluding that Messi was indeed the “best footballer ever”.

The former Chelsea star also narrated an incident related to The Blues’ 2017-18 Champions League round-of-16 contest against the Catalan giants. He said: “My three sons were watching the match. The eldest is a big fan of Messi.”

“And there was a moment when I received the ball and I wrongly gave it away to a Barca player. Later they [his family] told me that my eldest son exclaimed that “my dad thinks he is playing [for] Barca”.” Hazard added, laughing.

This was not the first time that the 28-year-old expressed his admiration for the Argentine legend. In an interview with Belgian Television Network HLN in January, Hazard had refused to compare Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo – the other name that is forever found alongside Messi’s name in greatest-of-all-time comparisons.

“There are no two best players in history, there is only one and that is Leo Messi,” he had said in the interview as per reports.

