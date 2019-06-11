Lionel Messi has been replaced as betting favourite for winning Ballon d’Or 2019

Lionel Messi, for the longest time it was thought, would canter away with the Ballon d’Or 2019 award. However, latest betting odds seem to suggest that the tides have turned.

Lionel Messi looked like a shoe-in to win his sixth Ballon d’Or in 2016 not too long ago but Barcelona’s Champions League reverse against Liverpool and Copa del Rey final defeat has cast doubt on that outcome.

Messi put out oustanding goalscoring numbers in the 2018/19 season but only has a La Liga title to show for it. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, picked up his third trophy of the season after guiding Portugal to the UEFA Nations League trophy against Netherlands despite not being at his goalscoring best.

However, it is Liverpool and Netherlands centre back Virgil van Dijk who has turned the tables on the Argentine magician as far as Ballon d’Or odds are concerned.

According to a graphic put out on the Transfers Instagram page, van Dijk has overtaken Lionel Messi as the favourite to win football’s highest individual award.

Van Dijk has had a stellar season at Liverpool, guiding them to within one point of English Champions Manchester City and to their sixth European Cup.

He also put on an assured performance in the UEFA Nations League semifinals against England and was key to his side reaching the finals against Portugal.