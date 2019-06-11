Real Madrid stalwart reveals that Cristiano Ronaldo never called him to Juventus

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos revealed, on the back of Cristiano Ronaldo calling Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus, that he hasn’t received any such invitation from the Portuguese talisman.

Speaking to Sport Mediaset recently, Ramos revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo never extended an invitation to him to join Juventus despite uncertainty surrounding his future.

Ramos, 33, recently cast doubt over his future at Real Madrid after receiving two offers from Chinese Super League teams. However, club president Florentino Perez refused to entertain the bids, stating that he would not allow the Real Madrid captain to leave on a free.

Despite having a contract at the club until 2021, Ramos would have had to leave on a free to China due to the complex nature of the transfer structure in the country.

Perez then convinced Ramos to quash the rumours in a press conference where he committed his future to the club.

However, despite the situation sorting itself out, he was still quizzed on Cristiano Ronaldo inviting him to join Juventus – something he denied ever happened.

“With Cristiano Ronaldo I always had a great relationship. But I continued with Real Madrid, the market rumors- let’s leave them aside. Has CR7 called me to Juventus? No, no,” he said.