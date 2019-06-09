WATCH: Marcelo goes wild as son scores incredible scissor kick for Real Madrid youth team

On Saturday, Real Madrid star Marcelo showed the world what a brilliant future prospect his son Enzo is, by posting a video of him scoring for Real Madrid’s youth side via an incredible scissor kick.

The nine-year-old who sports curly locks just like his father, jumped in the air and lashed out his right leg to turn home a cross, before scoring two more goals to complete a brilliant hat-trick for the Real Madrid youth team.

Immediately after scoring, the youngster rushed to his parents who were present on the stands and Marcelo can be seen celebrating wildly in the video he himself posted later, on social media platform Instagram.

Watch the video here:

While the four-time Champions League winner is a left-footed player who plays in the left-back position, his son Enzo Alves Vieira is a right-footed attacker and the Real Madrid youth team’s first-choice striker.

Apart from his overhead kick, Enzo scored two other goals in the game as reported by Daily Mail – one of which was a penalty.

Enzo is already a famous name in the Real Madrid household, by virtue of his talent and skill at such a very young age. Last year, another video of his performance went viral, as Enzo teamed up with Los Blancos’ senior players including Marcelo himself, to execute the “bin challenge” perfectly.

Readers can watch the video of the challenge by clicking on this link.