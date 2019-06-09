Lionel Messi leads goal involvement rankings in Europe; Cristiano Ronaldo misses out on top 5

The splendid season Lionel Messi has been having has been summed up by his goal involvement numbers while Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t make the cut into the top 5.

The reason why many people feel that Lionel Messi should win the Ballon d’Or 2019 hands down is primarily down to the superb season he has had statistics wise.

Although he failed to prevent his team crashing out of the Champions League in the semifinals against Liverpool and couldn’t quite drag them over the line against Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals, he has still posted up the best goal involvement numbers among Europe’s top 5 leagues.

The list is as follows:

1) 70 – Lionel Messi (51 goals +19 assists) – 50 games

2) 52 – Kylian Mbappé (39+13) – 43 games

3) 49 – R. Lewandowski (40+9) – 47 games

4) 42 – Sergio Agüero (32+10) – 46 games

5) 40 – Raheem Sterling (25+15) – 51 games

6) 39 – Wissam Ben Yedder (30+9) – 54 games

7) 38 – Cristiano Ronaldo (28+10) – 43 games

8) 38 – P.E. Aubameyang (31+7) – 51 games

9) 38 – Eden Hazard (21+17) – 52 games

10) 37 – Mohamed Salah (27+10) – 52 games

The disparity between Lionel Messi’s numbers (70 combined goals and assists) and that of second placed Kylian Mbappe (52 combined goals and assists) itself highlights how prolific the Barcelona ace has been this season.

Tellingly, Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t make the top 5 and finds himself in seventh spot, with a combined 38 goals and assists in 43 games.

Although he helped Juventus win their eighth straight Scudetto, the Portuguese ace was unable to prevent them from losing to Ajax in the Champions League quarterfinals.

However, he is on the cusp of adding another trophy to his season as Portugal gear up to play Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League later today.

