WATCH: Hazard celebrates Madrid move with finishing clinic in training

A dream move to Real Madrid and now rattling in the goals in Belgium training…no wonder Eden Hazard is smiling.

For a fee that could rise to €140million, Real Madrid have finally got their man after it was confirmed Eden Hazard has joined Los Blancos from Chelsea.

Having claimed six major honours in seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, Hazard completed his dream switch to the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday, signing a five-year deal.

And the 28-year-old understandably seemed in high spirits in training as he prepared for Belgium’s Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Kazakhstan on Saturday.

If Madrid had any qualms over their significant outlay for the forward, their concerns will likely have been allayed by Hazard’s devastating display of his finishing prowess, captured on video by the Red Devils’ social media team: