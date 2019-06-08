Eden Hazard to Real Madrid – bargain of the decade?

Real Madrid completed the signing of Eden Hazard yesterday for an upfront fee of 88 million pounds. Has there ever been a bigger bargain in football?

The transfer has been completed but the fee is being regarded as something of a coup. Florentino Perez once famously quipped “Zidane cost €73 million and he was the cheapest player”, and Hazard is seen as a player of similar ilk.

Especially considering the inflation in transfer fees ever since Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Real Madrid 10 years ago, the true extent of the bargain can only be realized by relative comparison with similarly priced players who have failed to perform.

Philippe Coutinho’s 105 million pounds transfer stands as one of the biggest transfer flops of recent times and one can only wonder what might have been had they looked to sign a certain Belgian instead.

Ousmane Dembele stands as another 100 million pounds plus transfer, who does not even make the starting eleven at Barcelona at the moment, much to their embarrassment. Paul Pogba’s 89 million fees is another high profile transfer that has failed to live up to expectations, while for all of 200 million man Neymar’s performances in the French League, injuries and off-field issues have meant that he has remained missing when his team has needed him the most.

Through the times when these players have turned in one bad performance after another, Hazard has remained consistent as ever.

Even though performance-related add-ons might bring the deal to a total of 130 million pounds, it still works out lesser than almost all the players in the aforementioned list – Coutinho and Dembele costing more than 140 million pounds when accounting for bonuses.

While expensive flops have been accounted for, what about the other end of the spectrum? Which are the players who have exceeded expectations despite the burden of a hefty price tag?

Hazard’s new manager comes in first when talking of bargain buys – at 48 million pounds Zidane was the most expensive player in the world for 8 long years but repaid every penny back by winning everything during his time at the Bernabeu. Cristiano Ronaldo’s 80 million pound fee seems like peanuts too – the forward scored 451 goals in 438 games before departing as the club’s all-time top scorer.

Kylian Mbappe’s 166 million pound transfer to PSG is another that is increasingly looking like a steal, with the striker claiming for himself the mantle that fellow teammate Neymar was expected to pick up.

These are the illustrious names that the diminutive Belgian is supposed to compete against.

No player guarantees success but Hazard remains one of the few who come close. In an age where transfer fees shoot sky high on the back of a single good game, it is as good as certain that Eden Hazard will go on to be one of the biggest bargains in footballing history.

It is perhaps, as Madrid President Perez once said, “As far as transfers go, there is no such thing as cheap or expensive. A hundred million euros can be cheap and €20 million can be expensive.”