Former Real Madrid coach reveals how a chat between then manager and Cristiano Ronaldo helped him become world-class

Former Real Madrid assistant coach Paul Clement has revealed that a tactical chat between Cristiano Ronaldo and former manager Carlo Ancelotti played a major role in Ronaldo’s rise as a world-class player.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined the Spanish giants in 2009 after six successful seasons with Manchester United. However, despite playing for nearly five years the Portuguese talisman could not win much apart from a La Liga title and a Copa del Rey title. That was when Carlos Ancelotti joined Real Madrid as manager. In his first season itself, he helped the club to their first Champions League trophy in over a decade.

Ronaldo himself was a very important part of Ancelotti’s squad between 2013 and 15, scoring 48 goals from the 2013-14 season alone. But as per Paul Clement’s recent revelation, Ronaldo’s rise as a champion may not have happened if it wasn’t for a tactical discussion with the Italian manager.

Clement who was Ancelotti’s assistant back then, revealed that Ronaldo did not want to be a striker despite the manager’s interested in deploying him as the team’s first-choice striker.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Clement said, “Carlo [Ancelotti] had an idea that Cristiano would play as a striker, either with (Karim) Benzema or Benzema would come into the game.”

“He wanted to free him up more so he could become more of a goalscorer and less responsibility because when you play wide you have to track back. He started it off like that in the pre-season, I’m not sure if it actually went into the season but certainly the early part of when we were there, he said to Carlo “I’m not comfortable of playing in that position because my back is to goal and that’s not my strength”.”

“He said: “I prefer coming in from the left, running at defenders and shooting or providing crosses”. And a great sign of Carlo’s management is that he didn’t say “You’re going to play as a striker and you’re going to do great there, Cristiano you need to be comfortable”,” Clement further revealed.

“So he played him on the left and then what he did was organise the team to allow Ronaldo to use his offensive skills so he wouldn’t have to track back on the left side. We played 4-3-3 and on the left side of midfield, he played Angel di Maria, who could run a lot.”

“We knew that if Cristiano went forward that Angel would have the ability to come across to provide cover and help Marcelo, who was at left-back. We knew what he liked and what he was good at and Carlo gave him the opportunity to go and do that,” he concluded.

"Ronaldo said to Carlo, I'm not comfortable playing as a striker …." Paul Clement revealed how Ancelotti man-managed the star-studded Real Madrid side that won La Decima! — Stadium Astro (@stadiumastro) June 7, 2019

Six years have passed since and the Portuguese star is one of the greatest legends to play the game. He has scored over 600 goals at the club level and is also a five-time Champions League winner, including three in a row (2016, 2017, 2018) with Los Blancos.

Ronaldo currently plies his trade with Italian champions Juventus and was also elected the best player in the Serie A for the 2018-19 season.

Quotes via Daily Mail.